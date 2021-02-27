KuCoin Shares Market Cap Hits $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00718370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00029146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00034909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041566 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

