KuCoin Token (KCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.43 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $373.87 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $4.67 or 0.00010122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00704340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00026709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00033884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039924 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.