Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.