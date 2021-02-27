Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 54.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHN shares. UBS Group set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

