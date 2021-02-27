Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $567.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $544.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.60. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.