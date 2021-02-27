Lambda (LAMB) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $45.61 million and approximately $25.87 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00720248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,361,222,238 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

