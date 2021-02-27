Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,616,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

