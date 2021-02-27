Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $2.34. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 490,766 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $126.63 million, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

