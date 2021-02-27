Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $2.34. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 490,766 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $126.63 million, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.53.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.
About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.
