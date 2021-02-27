Lendingblock (LND) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 70.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 45% lower against the US dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $277,385.82 and approximately $761.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.67 or 0.00694950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.