Lethean (LTHN) Hits Market Cap of $377,586.60

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Lethean has a market cap of $377,586.60 and approximately $10.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

