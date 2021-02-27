Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Hits $370,589.86

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $370,589.86 and approximately $77.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.31 or 0.03148684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.00367974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.11 or 0.01037402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.21 or 0.00447100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00396590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00255706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

