Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.80. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 28,500 shares trading hands.

LXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price target on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.69.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

