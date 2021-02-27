Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEVL. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $21.40. 10,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,327. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

