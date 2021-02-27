Level01 (LVX) Market Capitalization Hits $3.11 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Level01 has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $7,538.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Level01 has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Level01 Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,641,461 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

