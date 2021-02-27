LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LGI Homes worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LGI Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $109.25 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.