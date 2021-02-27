LHT (LHT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $171,750.26 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006639 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006126 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

