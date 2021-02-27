Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.34. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

