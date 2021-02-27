Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $103,993.38 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRT. B. Riley upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth $9,610,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

