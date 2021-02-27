Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.87 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03.

