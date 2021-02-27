Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $16.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

