Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

