Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,453 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $132.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.