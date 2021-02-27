Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VOO opened at $349.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

