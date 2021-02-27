Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $970,282.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $970,282.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 38% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00004112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00357752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003305 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

