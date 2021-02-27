LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $11,962.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,019,263,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,712,357 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

