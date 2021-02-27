Linear Trading Down 21.8% This Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Linear has a market capitalization of $139.74 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Linear token can currently be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.00718117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00029012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00041099 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,196,990,973 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

