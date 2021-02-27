LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,558 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.36% of LiqTech International worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LiqTech International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LiqTech International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 242,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

LIQT stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.02. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.