Lition (LIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Lition has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. Lition has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $152,297.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,982.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.64 or 0.03155747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.00370553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.05 or 0.01047315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.35 or 0.00456235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.01 or 0.00398049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00261114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00024057 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

