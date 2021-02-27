LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 625.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,556 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.90% of LivaNova worth $61,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,192,000 after purchasing an additional 186,108 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 687.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 538,037 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

LIVN opened at $77.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $79.24.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.