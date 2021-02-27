Lobstex Price Down 15.6% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $426,096.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,406,899 coins and its circulating supply is 21,406,887 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

