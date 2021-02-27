Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $330.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.