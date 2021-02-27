Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,044. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

