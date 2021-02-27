Longevity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LOACU) Trading Down 9.8%

Longevity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LOACU)’s share price traded down 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

About Longevity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LOACU)

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

