Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 169,255 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 169,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,996,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.76% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $195.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.31 and a 200 day moving average of $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

