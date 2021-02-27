Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 401,484 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 401,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.61% of LiveRamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

