Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Schrödinger worth $27,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth $27,596,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 275,501 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 361,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 239,188 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 207,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $13,574,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,113,042 shares of company stock worth $99,275,331 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of SDGR opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

