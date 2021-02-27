Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 138.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,326 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.67% of Agilysys worth $24,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

AGYS opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $61.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

