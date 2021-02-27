Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 43,217 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,217 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Hill-Rom worth $28,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hill-Rom by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $106.67 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.86.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

