Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Allegion worth $30,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allegion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $108.78 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

