Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,750 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.38% of Brunswick worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 73.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 37.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Brunswick stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $95.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

