Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $16.59 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.29% of TCF Financial worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

