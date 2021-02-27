Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Zendesk worth $17,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $808,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,804 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,701 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.94. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

