Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $25.30 Million Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $25,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,631,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,572,000. GEM Realty Capital raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 584,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,783,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

