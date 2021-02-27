Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $31.43 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.26% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $31,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

