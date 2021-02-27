Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $31.89 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.55% of FLIR Systems worth $31,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after buying an additional 1,113,436 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 593,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,268,000 after buying an additional 384,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $12,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLIR. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.