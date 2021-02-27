Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.21% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $19,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 114.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

