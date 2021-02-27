Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $22.29 Million Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 645,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.53% of Upwork as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,541 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Upwork by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK opened at $53.88 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -215.52 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

