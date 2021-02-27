Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 406,372 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,372 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 362,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,995 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

JAMF stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $60,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,156.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,513 over the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

