Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $29,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

NYSE:GM opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,334.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

