Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 18,460 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $19,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 56,528 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average is $120.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.